Opinion: The #NotTooYoungToRun campaign must succeed

by Ibrahim Olanikekun

As I sat down at the corner of my room, munching on the last piece of my awesome dinner, thoughts came flashing back. Earlier in the day, a room mate of mine had glanced through some pages of the newspaper, echoing some words that had obviously caught his attention. Without being told, I knew another round of argument was about to ensue. My roommate, Mubarak, was never going to let things die down. I was surprised. Mubarak, my roommate had never really cared more than his favourite sport, soccer. But there he was, talking about the NotTooYoungToRun campaign. Not caring much, I was at a corner, trying to put a friend through some difficult tasks, strongly hoping the argument would end in no time.

Mubarak stood his ground. He was not going to relent in making us see through his points. He’s never really believed the youth can be any better. “Youth leaders connive with school authorities to steal”, he kept shouting. I would not blame him though, he had seen more of such in the past few years. He only had reiterated his points about the extent of crimes and atrocities committed by youth of the present day. What more would have happened than abject looting if given a better opportunity at governance? He rhetorically asked no one in particular. He didn’t stop there. The youth of these days lack the idea to govern, the mind, wisdom and maturity to handle leadership. Such is Mubarak’s belief.

Searching through his bag pack, he brought out a neatly folded paper which had written on it, “STATISTICS OF GRADUATES’ UNEMPLOYMENT IN NIGERIA”. He had brought it out to show us the prevalence of youth unemployment in the country. Youths with no gainful employment? Youths who still collect pocket money from their parents? Youths who still sleep in 3-seater chairs in their parents’ house? Are those we are to include in the affairs of government? Mubarak was visibly getting provoked. He concluded by giving examples of situations he witnessed in which youth leaders tried “weakening” their colleagues in the quest for wealth and power.

Then came the question he posed, “What then makes them better than their elders?”. Just like a graveyard, my room became silent. I personally was dumbfounded. Everyone was taken aback by the question. Really, Mubarak had aired his view. But, challenged by his pessimistic nature, and with much confidence in the youths, I secretly vowed to write an article on this. No much wonder the thoughts kept coming, Mubarak must not be right. No! Not now! Not when intellectuals and youths of very many prospects abound. I picked my pen to write and I began.

“Yes, some youth commit crimes; some youth have committed crazy atrocities; some youth are tools of political violence… SOME. But also, we have upright youth, we have the successful ones, we have the hardworking ones who also struggle all day to make things work. The fact is the youths are direct reflections of their parents; youth are reflections of their elders; youth are reflections of those they look up to. The more the corrupt elders, the more the corrupt youths and vice versa. We never can change the course of nature.

A room filled with youths is filled with potent energy; a room filled with youths is filled with innovative ideas, filled with creative skills, modern, fresh, and contemporary thoughts. We are indispensable; we are a necessity. Everyone’s opinion, then, must matter; Everybody is worth listening to. A war definitely cannot be won by old kings and advisers, young soldiers turn things around.

Statistics even show that over 60% of the population are youth. Most government policies affect us directly. Then, where is our right? Our right to determine our fate. Our right to determine our future. How awkward does this even sound? Creating policies for the future without the people that will live in these futures in the policy making.

Of course, we need our elders, we need their guidance, we need their experiences and we need their support. Creativity of the youth together with the experiences of the elders makes the perfect sail. But, let’s remember, no one gives out power on a platter of gold, we all must strive for it. Then, let’s keep on the fight, the NotTooYoungToRun campaign.”

