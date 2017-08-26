The Thread: Twitter drags Taylor Swift through the mud for stealing from Beyoncé

It’s the new single -Look What You Made Me Do- from Taylor Swift that’s causing a ruckus on Twitter. Remember Beyoncé‘s formation?
According to the internet, the country musician has “appropriated” Beyoncé‘s move. Guess the internet is not smiling over this because it is coming at a time when white musicians are being accused of appropriating black culture to sell their music. Miley Cyrus was the target of Twitter’s acerbic tongue not too long ago.
[Read also]: “What do we do with a problem like Miley Cyrus”?
Tayor Swift apperars to have taken over the baton.
WATCH
Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere.
Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas pic.twitter.com/tjAxr8qdsY
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 25, 2017
And in 3,2,1, the Twitter voltrons descend:
My daddy Minnesota, mama from North Dakota,
You mix that Starbucks with that Mayonnaise MAKE A TRUMP SUPPORTAAAA pic.twitter.com/Gm8JkJ7nl9
— ♡❄️ (@iamsashakae) August 25, 2017
My Momma Alabama my Daddy a Ku Klux Klanner, u mix that racist with that racist make a country sangaaa pic.twitter.com/o6KqqhcJ8x
— byron ☭ (@byrunt) August 25, 2017
My daddy Trump supporter, Momma Starbucks drinker,
You mix the mayonnaise with the privilege make a country singer (singer) pic.twitter.com/FE0bPhGOHk
— ❄️🐺Matt Stark🐺❄️ (@_MatthewBoomin_) August 25, 2017
"My daddy alabaster…mama white as slave master. You mix that whiteness with that whiteness, get a career faster…" pic.twitter.com/wLCdOyKMQw
— [kie.ran] (@danblackroyd) August 25, 2017
okay ladies now lets get in caucasian pic.twitter.com/787hS3sYCY
— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) August 25, 2017
okay ladies, now let’s get in appropriation. pic.twitter.com/P6xIVvIPGv
— R&B Head (@wutismusic) August 25, 2017
"Okay ladies now let's gentrification." pic.twitter.com/B8xL0oxrKl
— Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) August 25, 2017
Miley Cyrus: I'm going to jumpstart my career by copying Black strippers.
Katy Perry: I'm going to copy Rihanna.
Taylor Swift: Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/1PiGHW4MI9
— Justina Ireland (@justinaireland) August 25, 2017
THIS IS TAYLOR'S ***LEMONADE*** DRINK UP HATERS 😭 pic.twitter.com/NqkMMTVcSV
— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) August 25, 2017
Beyoncé – "Lemonade"
Taylor Swift – "All Juices Matter" pic.twitter.com/Un1mxXTjpU
— Wale (@Screenplaywale) August 25, 2017
"Okay ladies now let's get in formation, let's show them we ain't got no coordination" pic.twitter.com/anllNpRElB
— MOM (@lipstickthvg) August 25, 2017
"Okay ladies this is white exploitation."🎶 pic.twitter.com/p2faEoGIna
— Nona. (@HeyMissNona) August 25, 2017
These Taylor Swift Beyoncé jokes make me want to go listen to Lemonade again.
So I'm gonna go listen to Lemonade again. 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/TkOl8ctePR
— Lex (@thelexlutz) August 25, 2017
Girl, look what you made her do.
