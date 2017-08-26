The Thread: Twitter drags Taylor Swift through the mud for stealing from Beyoncé

It’s the new single -Look What You Made Me Do- from Taylor Swift that’s causing a ruckus on Twitter. Remember Beyoncé‘s formation?

According to the internet, the country musician has “appropriated” Beyoncé‘s move. Guess the internet is not smiling over this because it is coming at a time when white musicians are being accused of appropriating black culture to sell their music. Miley Cyrus was the target of Twitter’s acerbic tongue not too long ago.

[Read also]: “What do we do with a problem like Miley Cyrus”?

Tayor Swift apperars to have taken over the baton.

WATCH

And in 3,2,1, the Twitter voltrons descend:

My daddy Minnesota, mama from North Dakota,

You mix that Starbucks with that Mayonnaise MAKE A TRUMP SUPPORTAAAA pic.twitter.com/Gm8JkJ7nl9 — ♡❄️ (@iamsashakae) August 25, 2017

My Momma Alabama my Daddy a Ku Klux Klanner, u mix that racist with that racist make a country sangaaa pic.twitter.com/o6KqqhcJ8x — byron ☭ (@byrunt) August 25, 2017

My daddy Trump supporter, Momma Starbucks drinker,

You mix the mayonnaise with the privilege make a country singer (singer) pic.twitter.com/FE0bPhGOHk — ❄️🐺Matt Stark🐺❄️ (@_MatthewBoomin_) August 25, 2017

"My daddy alabaster…mama white as slave master. You mix that whiteness with that whiteness, get a career faster…" pic.twitter.com/wLCdOyKMQw — [kie.ran] (@danblackroyd) August 25, 2017

okay ladies now lets get in caucasian pic.twitter.com/787hS3sYCY — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) August 25, 2017

okay ladies, now let’s get in appropriation. pic.twitter.com/P6xIVvIPGv — R&B Head (@wutismusic) August 25, 2017

Miley Cyrus: I'm going to jumpstart my career by copying Black strippers. Katy Perry: I'm going to copy Rihanna. Taylor Swift: Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/1PiGHW4MI9 — Justina Ireland (@justinaireland) August 25, 2017

THIS IS TAYLOR'S ***LEMONADE*** DRINK UP HATERS 😭 pic.twitter.com/NqkMMTVcSV — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) August 25, 2017

Beyoncé – "Lemonade"

Taylor Swift – "All Juices Matter" pic.twitter.com/Un1mxXTjpU — Wale (@Screenplaywale) August 25, 2017

"Okay ladies now let's get in formation, let's show them we ain't got no coordination" pic.twitter.com/anllNpRElB — MOM (@lipstickthvg) August 25, 2017

These Taylor Swift Beyoncé jokes make me want to go listen to Lemonade again. So I'm gonna go listen to Lemonade again. 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/TkOl8ctePR — Lex (@thelexlutz) August 25, 2017

Girl, look what you made her do.