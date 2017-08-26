The Thread: Twitter drags Taylor Swift through the mud for stealing from Beyoncé

It’s the new single -Look What You Made Me Do- from Taylor Swift that’s causing a ruckus on Twitter. Remember Beyoncé‘s formation?

According to the internet, the country musician has “appropriated” Beyoncé‘s move. Guess the internet is not smiling over this because it is coming at a time when white musicians are being accused of appropriating black culture to sell their music. Miley Cyrus was the target of Twitter’s acerbic tongue not too long ago.

[Read also]: “What do we do with a problem like Miley Cyrus”?

Tayor Swift apperars to have taken over the baton.

WATCH

And in 3,2,1, the Twitter voltrons descend:

Girl, look what you made her do.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

[The Presidential Blog] Osinbajo finally denies “medical tourism” comments

Trump kicks against the Filibuster Rule once again

Trump trolls media and Democrats in back to back tweets