Order Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, extradition from the UK | Kinsman tells court

Ugochukwu Kenneth, a native of Afara Village, in Abia State has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order directing the British High Commission and the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede, to arrest and extradite the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, from the United Kingdom.

The IPOB leader is also from the same village as Kenneth.

What happened:

Kanu and his father had disappeared after soldiers allegedly attacked his residence.

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu had however said Kanu escaped to London through Malaysia.

The Suit:

The suit was filed on October 5, 2017 and has since been assigned to Justice John Tsoho.

The plaintiff said the Senator representing his constituency, Eyinnaya Abaribe will be affected by Kanu’s disappearance.

He stated that Abararibe was among the sureties for the bail granted Kanu in his (Kanu’s ) ongoing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He stated, “That upon the perfection of the bail and consequent released of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from prison custody, Mazi Kanu has to the best of my knowledge breached all the bail conditions to wit; granting press interviews while on bail, participating in any rally, or being found in a crowd of more than ten persons in the course of the bail and to make matters worse, Mazi Kanu has finally travelled to the United Kingdom in an attempt to escape trial and the arm of the law. “That I know as a fact that if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has travelled to the United Kingdom in an attempt to escape justice, fails to appear in Court on the next adjourned date being 17th October, 2017 the freedom of the Senator representing my District and other co-sureties will be in jeopardy. “That consequent upon the above, if Senator Abaribe who is my representative is finally arrested as required by law, myself and the good people of Abia South Senatorial District will be denied representation at the Senate and by extension the dividends of democracy.”