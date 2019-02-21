Article

Osinbajo speaks on reports of his alleged resignation from Buhari’s government

Following news making the rounds over his purported plan to resign from the Muhammadu Buhari-led government over his alleged exclusion from Tuesday meeting with state governors and security chiefs, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has debunked the reports, describing it as fake and misleading news which he stressed was on the rise especially in this electioneering season.

Professor Osinbajo who disclosed this on Wednesday during an interactive session with Young Christian leaders at Muson Centre, Lagos said he has not resigned and as such remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Vice President was reportedly being prevailed upon by leaders of his party not to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government after he was quoted to have said:

“I wasn’t informed of the meeting, when I heard, I was refused entrance. Yet, Governors were allowed to attend.”

