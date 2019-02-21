Saturday’s polls are about your future, come out and vote – Atiku appeals to Nigerians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said that Saturday’s rescheduled Presidential/National Assembly elections are about the future of Nigerians and the nation, as he appealed to every eligible citizen to join him in exercising their franchise irrespective of they choose to vote for.

The former Vice President who recalled how in 2015 he felt proud as a Nigerian when the country made history by unseating an incumbent president for the first time, called on Nigerians to repeat the same feat on Saturday.

I will be voting on Saturday, the 23rd of February 2019, and I call on you to please join me. #LGNWA https://t.co/80CouRCCQv — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 21, 2019

The 72-year-old business man who is running for the nation’s top political office for the 5th time since the aborted third republic, will on Saturday square up with 71 other candidates to unseat incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is seeking a second term in office.