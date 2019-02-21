Article

Saturday’s polls are about your future, come out and vote – Atiku appeals to Nigerians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said that Saturday’s rescheduled Presidential/National Assembly elections are about the future of Nigerians and the nation, as he appealed to every eligible citizen to join him in exercising their franchise irrespective of they choose to vote for.

The former Vice President who recalled how in 2015 he felt proud as a Nigerian when the country made history by unseating an incumbent president for the first time, called on Nigerians to repeat the same feat on Saturday.

The 72-year-old business man who is running for the nation’s top political office for the 5th time since the aborted third republic, will on Saturday square up with 71 other candidates to unseat incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is seeking a second term in office.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

Osinbajo speaks on reports of his alleged resignation from Buhari’s government

Following news making the rounds over his purported plan to resign from the Muhammadu Buhari-led government over his alleged exclusion from ...

Bernard Dayo February 21, 2019

The teaser for Dimeji Ajibola’s new movie ‘Ratnik’ is the dystopian, action-thriller we deserve in 2019

After a seven year hiatus since the musical thriller Hoodrush was released, Dimeji Ajibola‘s new project is robust as it is quite ...

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2019

The Late 5: NIP candidate Eunice Atuejide withdraws from race, supports Atiku; N30,500 to be paid to ad-hoc staff corps members – INEC | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Akwa Ibom state government launches Ibom Air The Akwa Ibom state government ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 20, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 20th of February

Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:         Quddus King, Benita Nnachortam, Jekein Lato-Unah, Mary ...

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2019

‘Lara and the Beat’ screens at the Pan African Film Festival

The 2019 Pan African Film Festival came to an end on Monday and it was a celebration of African cinema ...

Edwin Okolo February 20, 2019

Quddus King, Benita Nnachortam, Jekein Lato-Unah, Mary Edoro: Here is the Y!/YNaija 2019 New Establishment List

With each year, it becomes clearer to the editorial board at YNaija, the premium our annual New Establishment list places ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail