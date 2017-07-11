Osinbajo travels to the UK to meet with Buhari

Acting President,Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday departed the country to the UK to meet the ailing president Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Assistant on Media and Publicity to the acting president, Laolu Akande disclosed this on his twitter handle.

The acting president is expected to return to Abuja immediately after a brief meeting with the president.

AgP Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today, and returning to Abuja immediately afterwards. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) July 11, 2017