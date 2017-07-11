We cannot continue borrowing – Kemi Adeosun

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, stated that the present administration remains committed to reviving the Nigerian economy within the next 18 months.

Osinbajo said this at the quarterly presidential business forum in Abuja on Tuesday.

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, while giving her presentation, said Nigeria should continue to diversify its economy to enable it to generate more revenue to fund its budget, adding that the country cannot borrow any more.

She said, “The problem is that we have been relying on oil and oil gave us a big budget size.

“It’s just one of our resources and as you know it’s only 10 percent of our GDP. So the rest of our economy – 90 percent – really has to contribute to our revenue.

“So what are we trying to do? We need to mobilize additional revenue to fund our budget.

“We have got to get our budget bigger and to do that we cannot borrow anymore. We simply have to generate more revenue, we have to plug the leakages, we have to improve tax collection so that we can manage our borrowing.

“So the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme is aimed at improving revenue collection rate and generally improving domestic revenue mobilization so that we can fund our budget sustainably.’’