Our administration has the backing of the people – Wike

The Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration has the backing of the people.

Why it matters: He claims the APC Federal Government has some evil machinations against his administration ahead of 2019.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the New Rivers Lawyers Initiative at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Wike said, “We must prepare for 2019”.

He said: “What is good is that we have not abandoned our people, who are our strength.

“The agents of the APC Federal Government will come with guns and security, but they will fail. They came with guns and security during the rerun, but our people were vigilant.

“They have nothing to tell our people to convince them to follow the APC. As we head to 2019, they will form activity in Ogoniland and other communities, flagging off fake projects. But our people will not be deceived.”

He said that unlike other governors, he will never negotiate away the future of Rivers with the Federal Government, noting that he will always stand with the people.