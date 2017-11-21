Our administration has the backing of the people – Wike

The Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration has the backing of the people.
Why it matters: He claims the APC Federal Government has some evil machinations against his administration ahead of 2019.
Speaking during a solidarity visit by the New Rivers Lawyers Initiative at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Wike said, “We must prepare for 2019”.
He said: “What is good is that we have not abandoned our people, who are our strength.
“The agents of the APC Federal Government will come with guns and security, but they will fail. They came with guns and security during the rerun, but our people were vigilant.
He said that unlike other governors, he will never negotiate away the future of Rivers with the Federal Government, noting that he will always stand with the people.
1 Comment
I WILL NOTE GO DOWN ALONE, DASUKIGATE WILL BE A CHILD PLAY, 2019 is the right time for Gov, WIKE to volunteer his WIFE, CHILDREN, RELATIVES to LEAD the onslaugt against APC FED’GOV’T. Rivers people are now wiser wt Gov’ Wike’s GREEK GIFT in exchange with untimely death. WIKE IS JITTERY after He realises that He will be confronted with reality check that Same Approach He bombarded his way to Brick house LAW OF KAMA is around the corner- Pls WIKE MUST LISTEN TO MAJEK FASHEK SONG TITLED’ SEND DOWN THE RAIN- YOU DON’T EXPECT TO SOW RICE AND REAP OFF CASAVA,, WHATEVER YE SOWETH IN THIS RIVERS STATE MUST SHALL WE REAP-