Over 20 Nigerian students were killed in Northern Cyprus – NiDCOM boss

The President of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, dispelled on Thursday the worries of Nigerians living abroad that the current state of security may jeopardize their economic interests there.

The NIDCOM Chairperson further stated that despite warnings to students to avoid the area, over 20 Nigerian students have died in Northern Cyprus.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged the insecurity in some areas of the nation while speaking at the Ministerial Media Briefing hosted by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. She added that the situation was temporary and that the federal government was making all necessary efforts to resolve it.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed confidence that anyone investing in the nation among the Diasporans will receive a return on their investments by pointing out that the Nigerian security forces have recently been blasting terrorists in a deliberate effort to stop their nuisance.

The Chairperson expressed concern that Nigerians are being killed in Northern Cyprus every day without anyone being able to act because of the political climate in the European outpost as she provided an update on the Commission’s operations.

The northeastern corner of the island of Cyprus is home to Northern Cyprus, which is also known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Because Northern Cyprus is not recognized by the international community as a country outside of Turkey, she claimed that there was little that could be done diplomatically to improve the plight of Nigerians there.

She claimed that the Nigerian government had made it clear that no Nigerian would be made to suffer because of a crime that was not committed by him abroad.

She remarked with joy that Nigerians living abroad are sending a sizable amount of money home.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians to refrain from saying anything that would damage their nation’s reputation.

However, she asserted that despite the unfavorable actions of a small number of people, many Nigerians are prospering outside of the country.

