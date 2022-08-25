9 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Abia

Nine cases of monkeypox infection have been reported in Abia State, in southeast Nigeria.

Peace Nwogwugwu, an epidemiologist for the state, announced it in Umuahia on Wednesday.

She addressed a one-day sensitization session that the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and the Abia Ministry of Health jointly organized.

“Currently, 40 suspected cases have been investigated and nine confirmed in five local government areas of the state,” said Mrs. Nwogwugwu, a medical doctor.

“Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ikwuano and Umunneochi local government areas had two cases each, while Aba North had one case.

“Government has ensured that all necessary outbreak response activities have been activated.

“This is to quickly contain the outbreak within the shortest period,” Mrs. Nwogwugwu added.

Oluchi Ikechukwu-Odionyenfe, the chairwoman of the NAWOJ Caretaker Committee in Abia State, stated in her remarks that the workshop was organized so that NAWOJ members may participate in the fight against monkeypox.

Mr. Ndukwe praised the organizers and urged pertinent organizations to promote public awareness of the disease in rural areas.

Monkeypox has been deemed a global emergency by the World Health Organization.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 25, 2022

Over 20 Nigerian students were killed in Northern Cyprus – NiDCOM boss

The President of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, dispelled on Thursday the worries of Nigerians living abroad ...

Joshua Ononose August 25, 2022

Man Tests Positive for COVID, Monkeypox and HIV following trip to Spain

Researchers from the University of Catania in Italy have reported that an Italian man who had returned from a brief ...

Joshua Ononose August 24, 2022

Anambra Majority Leader slumps and dies in hotel in South Africa

Hon. Nnamdi Okafor, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, has kicked the bucket. Okafor, who represents the ...

Joshua Ononose August 23, 2022

ASUU, NEC to make a decision on strike Sunday

The National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, which is currently on strike, will convene on Sunday, ...

Joshua Ononose August 22, 2022

Shettima’s outfit at NBA Conference receives mocking comments on social media

Nigerians from various locations have flocked to the location where the NBA’s annual general conference is taking place today to ...

Joshua Ononose August 20, 2022

Oyetola’s wife attacked by hoodlums in Osun state

The convoy of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s wife, Kafayat Oyetola, was attacked by hoodlums in Owode Ede, Osun State, on Friday ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail