9 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Abia

Nine cases of monkeypox infection have been reported in Abia State, in southeast Nigeria.

Peace Nwogwugwu, an epidemiologist for the state, announced it in Umuahia on Wednesday.

She addressed a one-day sensitization session that the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and the Abia Ministry of Health jointly organized.

“Currently, 40 suspected cases have been investigated and nine confirmed in five local government areas of the state,” said Mrs. Nwogwugwu, a medical doctor.

“Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ikwuano and Umunneochi local government areas had two cases each, while Aba North had one case.

“Government has ensured that all necessary outbreak response activities have been activated.

“This is to quickly contain the outbreak within the shortest period,” Mrs. Nwogwugwu added.

Oluchi Ikechukwu-Odionyenfe, the chairwoman of the NAWOJ Caretaker Committee in Abia State, stated in her remarks that the workshop was organized so that NAWOJ members may participate in the fight against monkeypox.

Mr. Ndukwe praised the organizers and urged pertinent organizations to promote public awareness of the disease in rural areas.

Monkeypox has been deemed a global emergency by the World Health Organization.