P-Square makes fiery debut at the Royal Albert, UK

Paul and Peter Okoye, a.k.a. P-Square, the R&B, and Afropop superstars, performed for the first time at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in Kensington on Wednesday night.
It was their first performance in the UK in five years and it was completely sold out.
The duo, who were involved in a public feud in 2017, serenaded their fans with songs including Chop My Money, Do Me, Temptations, Personally, Alingo, and No One Like You.
Tons of fans showed up to show support for the Nigerian superstars. It’s not a stretch to say that Psquare is back!
Here are some Twitter reactions to their fiery debut.
