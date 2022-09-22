P-Square makes fiery debut at the Royal Albert, UK

Paul and Peter Okoye, a.k.a. P-Square, the R&B, and Afropop superstars, performed for the first time at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in Kensington on Wednesday night.

It was their first performance in the UK in five years and it was completely sold out.

The duo, who were involved in a public feud in 2017, serenaded their fans with songs including Chop My Money, Do Me, Temptations, Personally, Alingo, and No One Like You.

Tons of fans showed up to show support for the Nigerian superstars. It’s not a stretch to say that Psquare is back!

Here are some Twitter reactions to their fiery debut.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 21, 2022

Music legend King Sunny Ade has agreed to meet his alleged daughter, Ayeni

Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyeye, also known as King Sunny Ade, a legendary Nigerian musician and songwriter, has finally agreed to ...

YNaija September 20, 2022

Most Nigerian guys don’t want me, they want my billionaire Dad – DJ Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey, and producer, has spoken out about her love ...

YNaija September 20, 2022

Asake, Burna Boy, and Wizkid among other Nigerian artists feature on Billboard 200 album chart

When your art gets known around the world, as an artist, you tend to brag about it, and your fans ...

YNaija September 17, 2022

Relationship Expert Solomon Buchi parts ways with his fiance

Relationship expert Solomon Buchi has announced that he has parted ways with his fiance, Arike Adeola. He announced this on ...

YNaija September 17, 2022

With new single ‘Rush’, Ayra returns stronger than ever

After a great 2021, Ayra Starr, the biggest singer on Mavin Records, is back with an irresistible post-summer hit called ...

YNaija September 16, 2022

Adesua and Banky W release cute photos of their son

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, a Nigerian actress better known by her stage name Adesua Etomi, and her husband Banky W have finally ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail