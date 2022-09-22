P-Square makes fiery debut at the Royal Albert, UK

Paul and Peter Okoye, a.k.a. P-Square, the R&B, and Afropop superstars, performed for the first time at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in Kensington on Wednesday night.

It was their first performance in the UK in five years and it was completely sold out.

The duo, who were involved in a public feud in 2017, serenaded their fans with songs including Chop My Money, Do Me, Temptations, Personally, Alingo, and No One Like You.

Tons of fans showed up to show support for the Nigerian superstars. It’s not a stretch to say that Psquare is back!

Here are some Twitter reactions to their fiery debut.

@PeterPsquare and @rudeboypsquare, these guys have music that is so addictive! I didn't even want them to leave stage during the London concert😭🎶 — Philemon 🇺🇬 (@Philemonkats) September 21, 2022

This was the moment, I couldn’t stop screaming and singing all night! It was a 10/10! Good vibes❤️ @psquare @rudeboypsquare @PeterPsquare pic.twitter.com/4PrfGwNoLk — G (@grazdestinyxo__) September 22, 2022

p square in london yeah… one of the best 🤩🤩 the OGs before IG #PSquare — fam (@NGO_Ax) September 22, 2022

tonight was the best, I waited yeaaaaars to see @psquare. by fire by force I was coming. if I missed the concert ah, I would have never forgiven myself. 😍😍😍😍😍 — omo naija 🇳🇬 (@prettypreshhh) September 22, 2022

Psquare concert was so gooddd, I almost cried #Psquare100CitiesWorldTour — Eseosa (@miss_preciouus) September 21, 2022