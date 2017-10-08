Patience Jonathan was arrogant, widely disliked as First Lady – Ex-US Ambassador

A former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell has said former First Lady, Patience Jonathan was flamboyant and arrogant while her husband was in power.

Campbell also wondered how Mrs Jonathan who has been a civil servant all her life amassed such wealth in a piece ‘Nigerian President Buhari’s Sisyphean Efforts’.

He stated, “Patience Jonathan as the first lady was flamboyant, arrogant, and widely disliked. She has yet to be convicted of a crime. However, it is curious how a person who spent most of her career in public service could accumulate an acknowledged $35 million in a poor country.”

Speaking on President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, Campbell said, “There is pushback against President Buhari’s anti-corruption campaign, especially among the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. Some claim that Buhari is using the EFCC to go after his political enemies. In the predominately Christian parts of the country, there are also murmurs that the anti-corruption campaign is part of a Muslim effort against Christians.

“The Committee on Public Petitions in the House of Representatives has issued a warrant for the arrest of Magu(EFCC boss) because of his failure to appear before them with respect to a petition by Patience Jonathan. The committee’s move appears to be led by southern, Christian, PDP representatives.”