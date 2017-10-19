Patience Jonathan blocks EFCC’s bid to seize two Abuja properties

Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday blocked the Federal High Court in Abuja from hearing an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The application sought an order of interim forfeiture of two properties traced to her in Abuja.

Background:

The EFCC had accused Mrs Jonathan of corruption and frozen her accounts.

What happened in court:

Patience’s legal team led by Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) got wind of the fact that the EFCC’s ex parte motion was to be heard by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba on Thursday.

The legal team quickly filed a motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the ex parte motion and also attended court on Thursday to block the hearing.

Justice Dimgba was set to hear the EFCC’s motion on Thursday but had to adjourn until November 11 after Adedipe and Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), appearing for Mrs. Jonathan, argued that the ex parte could not be heard since their client had filed an application challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain it.