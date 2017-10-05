Patience Jonathan files N2bn human rights suit against EFCC

Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has filed a N2 billion rights enforcement suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Background:

The EFCC had frozen some accounts belonging to the former first lady, claiming that the funds were proceeds of corruption.

Mrs Jonathan in a statement to President Muhammadu Buhari had said she is the most persecuted first lady in the history of Nigeria.

What is happening:

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the former first lady is praying for an order for general damages and compensation in the sum of N2 billion against the EFCC for the violation of her fundamental rights.

Mrs Jonathan alleged in the suit that the EFCC has incessantly harassed her through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation, trial or conviction by a court.

She wants the court to declare that the said harassment is a violation of her rights under section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.

She is also seeking a declaration that the “indiscriminate” freezing of her bank accounts and those of her relatives by the EFCC under the guise of investigation of proceeds of crime, without any invitation or interrogation by the respondent is a violation of her rights to own property and to fair hearing guaranteed under sections 44 and 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

She further asked for “an order of court restraining the EFCC or any person acting on its behalf from further violating” her fundamental rights.

The case has been assigned to Justice John Tsoho and will come up on November 16, 2017, for hearing.