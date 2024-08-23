Places To Visit This Weekend In Lagos | August 23-25

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can visit

Rage Out The Fest

Go out with your friends and lover this weekend at the “Rage Out” festival this Friday, August 23, at Crystal Car Park, 16 Commercial Avenue, Sabo Yaba. The event promises to play jamming sounds featuring Alte and Amapiano.

Pluto Mania Fest Lagos

Join Shallipopi and fellow fans at the Pluto Mania Fest Lagos this weekend on August 23. Sing your hearts to the singer’s songs and bust out those dance moves you have been practising. “Pluto Mania Fest Lagos” is happening at the Wave Beach, Lagos.

Lagos Makeup Fair

All ladies and cosmetic enthusiasts can mark this date in their calendar as the 15th edition of the “Lagos Makeup Fair” from the 24th to 25th of August at Classique Events Place, 7A Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun.

Group Therapy

Join the crowd this weekend as you celebrate Group Therapy’s first anniversary at La Madison, Lekki, on August 24. The rave will feature several DJs like WeAreAllChemicals and others.

Alali

If you prefer a quiet and calm environment to sip, paint, and drink cocktails, then “Alali” is the right place to be on August 24 as you partake in the selfie edition at 32 Musa Yar Adua, Victoria Island.

Lagos Hangout Party

Hang out with your friends and soulmate at the Lagos Hangout Party this August 24 at the Hook, Victoria Island. Come dressed in your best clothes as the event promotes fashion and offers games, a pool, art, and an opportunity to mingle.

Fire & Sand

The Wave Beach invites you to come for the “Fire & Sand” summer edition party which will be held at The Wave Beach on August 24.

Even In The Day

Have you been looking for an opportunity to attend an All-White Party? This might be your chance as “Even In The Day” is an All-White party on August 25 at Voda Beach Club, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

Lagos Trivia Night

Pitstop Lagos welcomes you to invite your clique to the restaurant as you all sit in, prepared for a night filled with games and tasty food. “Trivia Night” will occur at Pitstop Lagos, Victoria Island, on August 25.