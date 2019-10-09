‘Power of the Collective Voice’ to dominate discussions at the African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease

The African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease is the biggest prestigious conference that bring together government representatives, inter-governmental organizations, leaders of industry, medical experts, researchers, policy makers, media, civil society organizations, academic & research institutions, donors, the private sector, media and people living with sickle cell among other relevant stakeholders from across the African region and the rest of the world with aligned interest in exploring sustainable solutions to the challenges of sickle cell and also individuals and organizations who are committed to overcoming sickle cell disease in Africa.

The congress is being held under the high patronage of the Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and will begin with an inaugural speech by His Excellency, welcome address delivered by Honorable Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health Nigeria and a keynote address by Dr. Randal Mills, CEO – National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match followed by a special high-level panel session of African Health Ministers. Other Keynotes is expected from sickle cell experts from across Africa and beyond.

Dr. Sickle Cell – Center for Sickle Cell Disease, organizers of the African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease, invites the general public to the 1st edition of ACSCD 2019. Delegates are expected from all the sectors in Africa and the World, with opportunities for sponsorship, partnership, support and exhibition. It will feature workshops, symposiums, presentations, short films, exhibitions, and awards.

The overall goal of the conference is to facilitate active exchange of information among scientists, researchers, policy makers and other key stakeholders, to highlight challenges and opportunities, and enhance strategies to further sickle cell control. The theme of the Conference is “Overcoming Sickle Cell Disease – Power of the collective voice.” It is pillared by two key words, “Overcome” and “Collective,” essentially holding up the main objective of the conference, which is to collectively explore high-impact and actionable methods to overcome sickle cell disease in Africa.

The conference will be both political and technical, with debates, speeches and interactive sessions featuring government officials, private sector and sickle cell experts engaged in exploring innovative ways to address the challenges and further sickle cell control. Therefore success will be achieved from our ability to work together, network, share best practices and challenge each other to identify innovative ways to addressing the challenges of sickle cell disease. It is time to seize the opportunities presented before us, to connect, collaborate and drive impact. This, essentially, is the Power of the Collective Voice.

Theme: “OvercomingSCD: Power of the Collective Voice.”

Date: 31st October – 2nd November 2019

Venue: Landmark Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Also, at the conference will be parallel events such as;

THE WOMEN OVERCOMING SICKLE CELL(WOSC) SYMPOSIUM

This will focus on sickle cell disease in women and highlight key issues affecting women that have never been addressed before on any stage. A first for Nigeria and Africa, this event would also acknowledge women living with sickle cell and women-led organizations who have contributed tremendously to tackling sickle cell through high impact advocacy, treatment and community commitment on the African Continent.

Date: 31st October 2019

Venue: Landmark Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.acscd.or