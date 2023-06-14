‘Prepare for Impending Flood Disasters’ – Reps Warn FG, States

In a motion of urgent importance put forward by Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, the House of Representatives has called on both the Federal and State governments to take proactive measures in anticipation of potential flood disasters.

This call to action comes at a critical time as large parts of the country have been identified as flood-prone areas according to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) prediction earlier this year.

Expressing their concerns, the lawmakers have highlighted the need for the government to formulate and implement effective palliative and intervention measures aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of flooding on Nigerian citizens.

By being proactive and adequately prepared, the government can significantly reduce the impact of such natural disasters on the populace.

To gain further insights into the government’s preparedness, the House of Representatives has also resolved to invite the Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for a briefing. This session will provide an opportunity to assess the measures already in place and ensure that necessary steps are taken to effectively address the challenges posed by potential flood disasters.

