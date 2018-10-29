President Buhari vows 2019 elections will be credible, says days of rigging are over

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the 2019 general elections will be free and fair elections.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday evening, the President who stressed that the days of rigging were over, pledged that the principle of ‘One Man, One Vote,’ would be upheld and the will of Nigerians will not be tampered with.

“Nigerians will enjoy free and fair elections in 2019. The President has only one vote, governors have a vote each, just like anybody else. Let the people vote for whoever they choose, without their will being tampered with. The era of awarding votes is well and truly behind us,” the tweet read.

According to the Timetable for the Presidential, Governorship, Federal and State Elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Presidential and National Assembly Elections would hold on February 16, 2019, while Governorship and State Assembly Elections would be conducted on March 2, 2019.

