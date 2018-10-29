The Late 5: Tragedy in Ekiti as yet another politician is shot dead; Wike reveals reason behind his feud with Amaechi | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

There appears to be no end yet to the killings in Ekiti as a member of the Ekiti House of Assembly representing Ekiti Southwest constituency II, Michael Adedeji, who was shot on Friday by unknown gunmen in Ado Ekiti, has died.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Adeniran Alagbada, who confirmed the development to newsmen said that 40-year old Adedeji died in the early hours of Monday at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ido Ekiti (FETHI), where he was receiving treatment.

Adedeji’s death is the third high profile assasination in the state since August when a Commissioner on the Board of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Bunmi Ojo and the most recently, the treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti who was shot dead 10 days ago.

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) were said to have been shot by a combined team of policemen and soldiers on Monday following another clash between the sect and soldiers in Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The clash is reported to have occurred after security personnel at Nyanya checkpoint unsuccessfully prevented the Shiite procession headed from Mararaba/Nasarawa axis to enter into the FCT, and thereafter allegedly fired live bullets at the protesters.

According to TheCable, a witness who narrated the incidence said “the security personnel opened fire on the protesters at close range, adding that “many of them were killed and some also sustained injuries.”

Former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose on Monday regained freedom after spending 13 days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – from October 16.

According to his spokesman, Lere Olayinka who confirmed the development on his personal Twitter handle on Monday evening, the former governor will return to court on November 19.

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the desperation by his predecessor, now Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi,to impose a governor on the state, is the reason for the feud between him and the former governor.

Wike who disclosed this in Port Harcourt said former Governor Amaechi’s predecessor, Dr. Peter Odili, has not been involved in political conflicts because he transformed into a statesman, who is not desperate to impose a governor, maintaining that he will not support anyone dictating what will happen in Rivers State.

“After spending eight years as governor, someone wants to supervise the activities of the state. This is not Lagos State. We are different,” Wike stressed.

The meeting between the Economic Management Team (EMT) and State Governors presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the new national minimum wage on Monday failed to reach common ground.

He said that the meeting discussed the proposal made by the Organised Labour and the figure proposed by the Federal Government and “the governors still haven’t come out with any figure,” adding that another meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday.

“The position of the governors is not very clear to some of you. We are willing to pay any amount but the issue is the capacity to pay,” he said.

And stories from around the world:

Germany’s Angela Merkel has said she will not run for chancellor at the next federal elections, as she announced her plans to step down in December as the leader of her Christian Democrats (CDU) party after 18 years. (Al Jazeera)

Turkey called on Monday for the full truth surrounding the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be revealed, as Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor held talks in Istanbul. (Reuters)

46-year old Robert Bowers, the suspect charged with slaughtering 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history, appeared in court Monday for the first time, in a wheelchair. (AFP)

The Indonesian jet which crashed shortly after take-off had suffered instrument problems the day before, according to a technical log obtained by the BBC.

A technical log from a flight from Bali to Jakarta on Sunday said an instrument was “unreliable” and the pilot had to hand over to the first officer.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said on Monday that Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum in its London embassy and hand him over to the United States, citing a new set of rules governing his residence at the Andean nation’s diplomatic mission as evidence. (Reuters)