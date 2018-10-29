Fayose regains freedom after 13 days in EFCC custody

Former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has regained freedom after spending 13 days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – from October 16.

His spokesman, Lere Olayinka said he regained freedom on Monday evening.

Fayose steps out of detention. pic.twitter.com/8WUBuCOzqJ — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) October 29, 2018

Fayose is facing trial for alleged money laundering and abuse of office.

Olayinka said the former governor will return to court on November 19.

Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago.

We will meet @officialEFCC

at the court from November 19.

Thank you Nigerians. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) October 29, 2018