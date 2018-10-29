‘Real Madrid to sack Lopetegui and replace him with Conte’

Conceiving five goals and replying with only one is not something a club as big as Real Madrid should appear in the news for.

As reported by Goal, Real Madrid will sack the four-month-old manager, Julen Lopetegui, 52, on Monday with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte set to be named as his successor.

The 5-1 defeat was the first time Madrid will lose three straight La Liga matches since 2009 and leave the club in ninth place, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

Madrid’s executives have scheduled a meeting for Monday, where they will make Lopetegui’s dismissal official. A formal announcement is set to follow.

We have to take a decision. We can’t continue like this any longer,” Goal says.

