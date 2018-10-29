Leicester City’s Vichai’s death is news we will not forget in a while

It was a sad weekend for soccer. Most notable being the death of Leicester’s football club owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s.

He died in a helicopter crash on his way out of King Power Stadium. Just mere seconds in flight, his helicopter developed some technicalities and spiralled out of control, and crashed.

Other victims of the crash included the pilot, two of his staff and a passenger. It is sad that it is after his death many got to know how much of an inspirational character the man is. The Duke of Cambridge described him as a great family man, and many other comments like this have surfaced, including one from Prince Williams who stated that Vichai made a great contribution to football, and he is glad to have known him.

Vichai was given a memorable funeral and many, including fans and dignitaries, came to pay their last respect the club owner. In all, it was a great loss for the soccer world.

