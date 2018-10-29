The YNaija Cover – the 29th of October

Follow the links to read up the stories and analyses on YNaija:

 

 

Film Review: ‘King of Boys’ is everything and nothing you expect

Fayose regains freedom after 13 days in EFCC custody

FG, Governors divided over new national minimum wage

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 29, 2018

The Late 5: Tragedy in Ekiti as yet another politician is shot dead; Wike reveals reason behind his feud with Amaechi | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: There appears to be no end yet to the killings in ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 29, 2018

FG, Governors divided over new national minimum wage

The meeting between the Economic Management Team (EMT) and State Governors presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 29, 2018

Fayose regains freedom after 13 days in EFCC custody

Former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has regained freedom after spending 13 days in the custody of the Economic and ...

Wilfred Okiche October 29, 2018

Film Review: ‘King of Boys’ is everything and nothing you expect

Director Kemi Adetiba is one of Nigeria’s experimental auteurs. That much was made clear from the scene that played out at ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 29, 2018

The complaints from Odi-Olowo LGA should concern us but the leaders have given assurance

The 5th edition of the Grassroot engagement organised by the governance arm of The Future Project, YMonitor, held on October ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 29, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Kim Kardashian says Kanye West harasses her to have more kids; Dammy Krane says he has forgiven Wizkid | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail