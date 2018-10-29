Today’s Noisemakers: Cee C, Frank Donga, Muhammadu Buhari, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Chibuzor

2. Frank Donga

3. Cynthia ‘Cee C’ Nwadiora

4. Babajide Fadoju

5. Muhammadu Buhari

6. Cheta Nwanze

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

David Olumide Aderinokun October 26, 2018

The importance of tackling poverty from the grassroots through human capacity development and empowerment

In June 2018, the Brookings institution, an American think-tank research group, published data from the World Poverty Clock which showed ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Harley Quinn, Biola Kazeem, Johnson Aboyowa [The Wizkid-Tiwa Savage Fever stew edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 23, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Sean Tizzle, Somto and the comment on the advantage of NPower

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 22, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, Mazi Ibe, Deji Adeyanju, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 19, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Ooni’s message as he unveils new queen, the comment on Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘return’, Uncle Ajala, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 18, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Saleh Ashaka, Timaya, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail