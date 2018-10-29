Today’s Noisemakers: Cee C, Frank Donga, Muhammadu Buhari, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Chibuzor

I just watched a woman beat a kid for beating her child, and then proceeded to beat her child for letting that other kid beat him in the first place. There's no wining with Nigerian mothers. 😂 — Chibuzor esq (@thisisChibuzor) October 29, 2018

2. Frank Donga

3. Cynthia ‘Cee C’ Nwadiora

4. Babajide Fadoju

One of the most strategic and well thought processes the Police has achieved in the Southwest (Ibadan:Lagos)to be precise is to strategically position themselves in areas where Okada riders can’t escape them. You must pay your N50/N100. No matter the route you take.We are there — Babajide Fadoju (@BabajideFadoju) October 29, 2018

5. Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerians will enjoy free and fair elections in 2019. The President has only one vote, governors have a vote each, just like anybody else. Let the people vote for whoever they choose, without their will being tampered with. The era of awarding votes is well and truly behind us. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 29, 2018

6. Cheta Nwanze

Having said that, what worries me, is seeing people my age and younger, supporting the army's use of lethal force against stone throwing Shi'ites. Like so many things, it actually harks back to our history, where we are coming from, and it tells us that the road is long. — Chxta (@Chxta) October 29, 2018