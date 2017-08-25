[The Presidential Blog] Osinbajo finally denies “medical tourism” comments

We sort of predicted this already.

When yesterday we learnt that ‘the Vice-President said that medical tourism has cost Nigeria billions of dollars and “we want to stop that trend because it is draining our reserves”, we knew a disclaimer was on its way from the Office of the Vice-president. He could not possibly have asked his representative to go throw such a huge shade at President Buhari who has just returned from his second medical vacation.

Sure as day turnss to night, the special adviser to the Vice President on media, Laolu Akande has removed his boss from the comments made on his behalf by the DG of Voice of Nigeria.

So we guess the only question now is: So what is VP Osinbajo’s personal view on medical tourism?

Trust us, we’ve asked already.