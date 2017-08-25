YEN & Ooni of Ife to host Youth Empowerment Summit 2017 (YES2017) to empower 8000 youths

The Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) the umbrella body and voice for Nigerian young entrepreneurs in collaboration with His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife is set to host Youth Empowerment Summit 2017 with the theme Youth Empowerment: A Panacea for Unemployment, Economic Growth and Sustainable Development. The collaborative move was revealed at a joint press conference held at the Ooni’s Palace in Ife on Monday, 21st August, 2017. The chief Monarch, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the National President, Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) Mr. Chris Kohol, reiterated their commitment to youth entrepreneurship development in Nigeria as shown in the collaboration to host the Youth Empowerment summit 2017 (YES2017).

The National President of YEN, Chris Kohol disclosed that YES2017 will be the 2017 annual gathering of Nigerian young entrepreneurs and youths at all stages of business development: business leaders, youth entrepreneurs, mentors, budding entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, to discuss and x-ray the challenges and solutions to youth entrepreneurship and empowerment in Nigeria demonstrating YEN’s continued efforts and commitment in fostering youth entrepreneurship development and empowerment in Nigeria for sustainable growth and economic development. “YES2017 will be the biggest entrepreneurship event in Nigeria” he said.

Similarly, Ooni adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who is the Grand Patron of YEN said his commitment and support to the laudable project was sequel to his promise to help Nigerian youths at all stages in carving out niches for themselves, become gainfully and meaningfully engaged amidst the harsh economic realities in the country. “I completely support the initiative of the group to empower Nigerian youths to make them responsible and relevant” Ooni said.

Highlighting the economic importance of the empowerment event, YEN National President further disclosed that YES2017 will empower some selected 8,000 youths across the federation. Among whom 500 youths will receive business funding/business tools through Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) and other YES2017 partners, 500 youths will receive free business websites, 1000 youths will receive mentorship and 6,000 youths will receive special business training/capacity building to support start-ups and enable existing youth entrepreneurs boost their respective businesses across the country that will further trigger economic growth and sustainable development. “Our association has empowered over 5000 youth entrepreneurs in the past 16 months” Chris Kohol said.

Speaking further on the summit, Chris Kohol revealed that the summit is a tour that would involve the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, and would host over 30 000 delegates, 1000 exhibitors and 60 speakers from all works of life cutting across captains of industries, stakeholders, public executives and budding entrepreneurs. The summit will commence 27th September through 2nd November, 2017 he noted.

Similarly, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, urged all well-meaning Nigerians from all works of life to be part of this laudable project aimed at taking the youth out of the menace of unemployment and fostering sustainable economic growth. “I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to be part of the event. It will take the youth out of the menace of unemployment and foster sustainable economic growth for the country”. The chief monarch further called on the youths to jettison activities capable of destabilizing the country. He encouraged them to engage in projects and programmes that promote national unity and peaceful co-existence. For summit registration visit here.