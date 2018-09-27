Principles of mindfulness and happiness took centre-stage at The Joy Masterclass London  

Participants at The Joy Masterclass London have learnt and started applying the principles for living a centered, joyful, and fulfilling lives. This was learnt after a successful hosting of the first edition of The Joy Masterclass in the United Kingdom.

Organised by award-winning multi-media personality and presenter, Shedzi and Phillipa Nnanyere, the masterclass was held at the London Business School.

Making remarks about The Joy Masterclass London, an attendee who chose to be anonymous said: “The tips, advice and resources shared were very useful and practical such as reflection, meditation, the joy compass and others.”

“I loved it and I learnt so much. I even applied something Chude said [about] ‘what’s happened to you for you to feel like this’ and it worked; I was like so happy,” another participant added.

 

Other speakers who shared insights into their stories are fitness coach, Amara Kanu; founder of Still Dapper, Dr. Sheun David-Onamusi; and the creator of the 3-D Living Empowerment movement, Seun Awolowo.

In his remarks after the masterclass, founder of the happiness company, Joy, Inc., Chude Jideonwo noted that “because it was the inaugural [United Kingdom] class, I expected a handful of students and was pleasantly surprised by a full house.”

 

Chude Jideonwo

“People from across industries – oil and gas, investment banking, academia, media, sports – together for 8 hours on Saturday learning the timeless principles for finding and keeping happiness, balance, and purpose. It’s always a great sign of impact when, after 8 hours, people are still seated or standing, taking it all in, with a million questions and comments and thanks,” he added.

 

The Joy Masterclass, which now runs as a franchise, weave the confluence of thinking and research about happiness, human flourishing and resilience – across psychology, economics, divinity, and philosophy – into practical lessons, habits, and tools that help participants transform their thinking, attitudes, and actions.

Individuals interested in hosting a masterclass in their city, school, business, church/temple or organisation, can email Joy, Inc. on [email protected].

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

