7 "films" why you must not miss Lights Camera Africa 2018

 

 

We are hours away from the 2018 edition of Lights, Camera Africa film festival and if you are still in a comme ci, comme ca mood, here are  films that provide ample reason why you CANNOT miss this year’s LCA film festival which runs from Sept 28 to Sept 30 at the MUSON Center.

  1. U ME I

Synopsis: U ME I is a trippy Afrofuturist romance featuring a newlywed couple, Bola and Samantha, who, in the near future, live in an apparent device driven, technological utopia. But after a breakfast argument, a darker side to their technological utopia is revealed.

Director: Nosa Igbinedion, Year: 2018, Country: Nigeria

  1. Sidi Ilujinle

Synopsis:  Sidi Ilujinle is an adaptation of Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka’s popular play The Lion and the Jewel. The film shot in Ibadan and rendered in Yoruba sees Tunde Kelani go back to the down to earth indigenous language. The movie is entertaining, culturally rich and at the same time educative.

Director: Tunde Kelani, Year: 2018, Country: Nigeria

  1. The Delivery Boy

Synopsis: Amir, a young orphan raised in an extremist group, runs away on the eve of a suicide mission, taking his bomb vest with him. He has a mission of his own. On his way, he runs into Nkem, a young prostitute escaping a lynch mob for a crime committed while trying to get money to save her dying brother. Before the night is over, they traverse the underbelly of the Nigerian metropolis as they search for their identities, their stolen pasts, money, and any semblance of peace they can find

Director: Adekunle Adejuyigbe, Year: 2017, Country: Nigeria

  1. The Lost Café

Synopsis: While battling depression in Norway, a young Nigerian girl discovers a quaint coffee shop with a strange owner who makes the best coffee in the world and gives even better outlook on life. The Lost Café is an uplifting story about a girl’s decision to rise above dark family secrets and culture shock to live her dreams abroad.

Director: Kenneth Gyang, Year: 2017, Country: Nigeria , Norway

  1. Kasala

Synopsis: Tunji’s uncle loves his car. When Tunji and his friends take it for a joyride and crash, they know they’d better get it fixed before he gets home. When they turn to famous Lagos street hustles and get-cash quick schemes, things start to get really crazy. Four friends and five hours in Lagos; anything can happen. In a mad-capped and hilarious romp through the dangerous Lagos streets, the boys also find a hidden humanity.

Director:  Ema Edosio, Year: 2018, Country: Nigeria

  1. Agwaetiti Obiuto

Synopsis: Agwaetiti Obiụtọ is the story of Oguta, focusing on four friends, Bugzy, Willie, Arbenco and Akah  who return when NDDC promises to pay Oguta youths stipends. The narrative is centred on their relationship with their Oguta and her people – how they come to fight against oppressors and imperialists like Papi, Chief Mbanefo and Reverend Father Amadi

Director: Onyeka Nwelue, Year: 2018, Country: Nigeria

  1. Baby Mamas

Synopsis: Four women share all their experiences on the joys and woes of being single Moms, while still searching for true love. This is a comedy drama revolving around the daily lives, loves and drama of four professional women who are all in different stages of their own real-life baby mama drama. A sisterhood develops among these four very different women, as they find in each other the strength and courage it will take to navigate the treacherous waters of the relationships, good and bad, that they have with the men in their lives.

Director: Stephina Zwane, Year: 2018, Country: Nigeria

 

 

 

