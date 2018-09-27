Meet the cast of upcoming RED TV web series ‘The Men’s Club’

Summer has since been over and our television landscape is still experiencing a content drought. Still, though, platforms like Linda Ikeji TV are doing the business with new shows like Girls Squad: Life After Uni, a female-centric reality series based on six millennial women coming to terms with life after university. Likewise, RED TV’s upcoming web series The Men’s Club primarily follows the lives of four male friends younger than thirty, with the urban flourish of Lagos (where else?) and the women they meet.

Efa Iwara plays Tayo Oladapo, whose parents were never rich but managed to get him through university. Etim Effiong is Lanre Taiwo, who has always been Tayo’s neighbour. Baaj Adebule is Louis Okafor, born in the States and raised in Lagos. And then there is Aminu Garba, played by Skinny Girl in Transit star Ayolola Ayoola. The trailer shows Lanre as some kind of gigolo, Aminu being cursed out by Jasmine (Sharon Ooja), Louis offering nothing other than laughing at cultish masculine jokes, and Tayo threatening his wife that he would get sex from somewhere else after she says she isn’t in the mood.

Dineo Mofammere and social media comedienne Grace Ajilore (of the Gwaceybaby fame) are also enlisted to round out the primary cast of the Men’s Club. RED TV gave us the once-promising Inspector K and Our Best Friend’s Wedding, the latter which launched the television career of radio presenter Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegbi. I’m not sure, but The Men’s Corner feels like a filler, a post-summer indulgence. Premiering on RED TV on the 8th of October, check out the trailer below.

