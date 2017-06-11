[The Sexuality Blog]: Quickcare will make healthcare that much easier for LGBTI people in Nigeria

Accessing quick affordable healthcare, especially for LGBTI related issues is easily the biggest problem sexual minorities in Nigeria face after discrimination. Even though this access is tied to discrimination as doctors routinely out HIV+ LGBTI patients or refuse to treat them at all, or force them to ‘convert’ to their religion of choice before treating them, then continue to reference their sexual orientation in a derogatory manner. It is very hard being an LGBT person in Nigeria seeking healthcare.

Part of the struggle is finding LGBT friendly doctors or healthcare facilities. This is why the The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERS) is wading in with a discreet and very helpful app called, Quickcare. Though the app is currently only available on Android, and is still in it’s Beta stage of testing, and as such hasn’t been released to everyone, the app is already making life easier for beta testers, and will be invaluable for HIV patients who have to suddenly move to a different state or have emergencies.

Good job TIERS.