The Film Blog: This criticism of Nollywood on TheNakedConvos actually proves the point

So, this was a good-intentioned piece. Our problem is this: the problem we have with pieces like this – they don’t reflect the facts. They are lazy. And we need more media people who really understand our cultural space and pay attention. Especially before critique.

See what he wrote:

“We’ve had “30 days in Atlanta”, “A trip to Jamaica” “The Wedding Party” and now, Genevieve’s yet to be released “Lion Heart”.

I think several top stars sharing the screen is coming all too soon. I don’t want to see another big project with a congregation of famous faces. I honestly don’t.”

***************************************

But this is simply not true. There are SO many Nigerian films in the past two years that haven’t been a parade of stars.

Slow Country, Lotanna, The Arbitration, Dazzling Mirage, Oko Asewo, Green White Screen, A Soldier’s Story, Ojukokoro, Ayamma etc. And many of them are truly excellent films.

The fact that the writer doesn’t know of them and didn’t mention them precisely proves the point – to get the attention of guys like you, Nigerian filmmakers realize they have to parade stars AND make it a comedy.

And, wait, did you really say you didn’t know Nse Ikpe-Etim until Phone Swap.

My dear, please go to the back of the class, raise up your hand, and close your eyes.