I’m trying to be more fashionable these days – Simi

Singer Simisola Bolatito popularly known as Simi has said nothing has changed about her since she became famous.

In an interview with Punch, Simi said she still loves to play and have fun just like in the past.

“I am thankful for where I am right now with my career but fame hasn’t changed anything about me. I’m still like the girl next door who loves to play and have fun. I don’t take things too seriously and I like to get along with people.”

On criticism for her choice of dressing, she said, “I have never been keen on fashion but I’m starting to change that because there are certain things you must do when you are in the spotlight. I’m not someone who plans what I wear beforehand and I always want to maintain my identity. I try to be more fashionable these days but I won’t go overboard.”