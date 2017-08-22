R. Kelly faces new allegations of underage sexual and physical abuse

Another woman has accused American singer and songwriter, Robert Sylvester Kelly known professionally as R. Kelly with explosive allegations in the wake of claims that he manipulates every aspect of life for several women who live with him.

Jerhonda Pace, 24, told Buzzfeed she was 16 when she began a sexual relationship with the singer, whom she first met in Chicago when she attended his child pornography trial in 2008 when she was only 15.

Pace’s claims:

He did not bother to ask how old she was when he invited her to his house in 2009, but later told private investigators that she had claimed she was 19 – he allegedly asked her to lie about her age and tell people she was 19.

R. Kelly mentally and physically abused her during their 8-month relationship.

She followed a set of “rules” when she spent weekends with R. Kelly at the singer’s Olympia Fields, Ill. home that required her to wear baggy clothes and ask for permission to use the bathroom, shower, and even eat.

R. Kelly turned violent toward her in January 2010 after the singer saw her texting one of her friends. “I was slapped and I was choked and I was spit on,” she told Buzzfeed.

Pace – who never contacted police about Kelly’s alleged actions – says she stopped seeing Kelly from there, and reached out to Chicago attorney Susan E. Loggans, who had worked with a woman who claimed to be abused also by Kelly in the past. Pace told Buzzfeed that Loggans reached a big settlement with Kelly within weeks.

Years later, Pace tells the outlet that she’s currently worried about a friend who she brought into Kelly’s group, who sources tell Buzzfeed still lives with the singer.

Kelly’s team reacts:

“The allegations against R. Kelly are false, and are being made by individuals known to be dishonest.”

“It is clear these continuing stories are the result of the effort of those with personal agendas who are working in concert to interfere with and damage his career. Mr Kelly again denies any and all wrong doing and is taking appropriate legal action to protect himself from ongoing defamation.”

Pace says she broke a nondisclosure agreement by speaking to Buzzfeed but decided to tell her story to try and help the women who are allegedly living with Kelly.

“If I can speak out and I can help them get out of that situation, that’s what I will do,” Pace said. “I didn’t have anybody to speak up on my behalf when I was going through what I was going through with him. He’s brainwashed them really bad, and it kind of reminds me of Charles Manson.”

“I just really hope I can help these women out,” she continued. “Kelly needs to be stopped.”