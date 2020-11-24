Reactions to possible UK sanctions sends a loud message for our leaders to jot down

The United Kingdom (UK) Parliament has resolved to sanction Nigerian government officials who oversaw the shootings at Lekki on 20 October 2020, but Nigerians are divided on what that entails.



While many are glad that the government is being held accountable for an atrocity it continues to deny, many are equally concerned that Nigeria’s inability to check its own excesses through the proper governing institutions may spell doom for the country.

Nigerians would never have a need to call for help from the UK Parliament and others if they trusted their National Assembly & other institutions to address issues & speak truth to power. Compare the UK parliament’s debate of #ENDSARS versus our NASS. They couldn’t be more polar. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 24, 2020

Nigeria’s own parliament is yet to hold a proper independent sitting to discuss the tragedy that followed the #EndSARS protests and hold the persons responsible to account. It is unlikely that it will.

Yakubu Gowon is not only a genocidist, he is dirty & corrupt. He ran away to the UK in 1975, with monies in the Central Bank Of Nigeria. The UK Parliament have unanimously agreed to sanction the Nigerian Government, & the Army officials who ATTACKED #EndSARS peaceful protesters. pic.twitter.com/qB2i3qqvgA — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) November 23, 2020

The jubilation that followed a now-viral video of UK parliamentarian Tom Tugendhat declaring the need to sanction Nigerian leaders who, “Deny their people the rights they come to the UK to enjoy,” is understandable specifically because Nigerians have witnessed similar instances of state violence that went unaddressed by the Nigerian state. The Oyigbo massacre is one of the most recent, and its story is only just coming out.

On the other hand, that Nigeria, a sovereign country by all indications, is unable to handle its own affairs without foreign meddling begs the question, is Nigeria a sovereign nation or are we simply playing at sovereignty?

It is clear that had the Nigerian parliament done its job the involvement of the UK parliament would not have been necessary. As it stands, the former didn’t happen and we are now faced with the latter in the quest of Nigerians to get justice.

What it does, if nothing else, is that it shows Nigerians what it is like to have a functional government that is passionate about the progress of the people it governs, even if only by proxy.



This doesn’t also change the fact that our consistent look up to international organisations and other countries to help our ELECTED leaders and representatives do the right thing is worrisome. In many cases, it is even arguable that the threats on visa ban by these people is contributing to credible elections in the recent past. All of the leaves one with the question; ‘Are we a sovereign country or we are playing at sovereignty?



Whichever way the answer goes, it is okay to celebrate that we have someone somewhere that can actually check this political class who would neither impeach themselves, resign, allow for free and fair elections (on their volition) or even allow citizens to protest without been shot at.