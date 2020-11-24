Laycon hits another milestone with announcement of his own reality TV show

When you talk about a meteoric rise to fame, you may need to look no further than the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown season; Lekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon,

Laycon, right from his days in the BBN house, has enjoyed a growing fame that supersedes anything we’ve seen from any other housemate that came before him.

Using his charismatic personality, brilliant assertion of situations and a clam demeanor that saw him display a level of maturity which fans of the show grew to love, Laycon was able to win the fans over in just a few days. And as weeks went by in the house, Laycon’s followership outside grew tremendously.

It also helped that this dread-locked contestant was actually a talented singer, who prior to becoming a BBN housemate, wasn’t getting the recognition he so clearly deserved. People related to him in their own different ways, and just like wildfire his fame caught on.

It therefore came as no surprise that he eventually won the show. Since then, his accomplishments has been arguably unprecedented for a reality TV star. One look at his achievements and you would think he is an already established movie star.

Streams of his songs has skyrocketed into the millions, and he is the ambassador to a number of big name brands in the country. He has an Instagram following currently at 2.4 million, the highest of any BBN star in his set and those that came before him including social media giants like Tacha and Mercy Eke. His fan base on twitter also rivals theirs and who can forget when he was given a position in government.

The latest add to this long list of achievements is the production of his own original reality TV series; I Am LAYCON, premiering in February 2021. That’s right, Laycon is going to partner with online subscription video on demand service Showmax, to star in a reality show focused on him.

He took to his social media to announce this today, and of course it goes without saying that his fans are in full support, almost giddy, if you will about the idea.

Seeing how remarkably interested people are in this character, his reality TV show is sure to be another talking points for Nigerians, and one willing to bet that the first few episodes or maybe the entire running of the program would be a hit, and we can’t wait to see it.