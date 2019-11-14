REDx Management Trainee Bootcamp Season 2 to commence January 2020

RED | For Africa, the company with largest number of youth-focused media brands in Africa, has announced the second season of REDx, the training platform to find, teach, build, recruit and support the brightest young talents in media, will commence on 13 January, 2020.

With the media changing faster than ever, REDx is also the company’s official channel for training and recruiting young talents, with the first season of the Management Trainee Bootcamp receiving over 2,500 applications across Nigeria.

The selected trainees received practical insight and first-hand knowledge from industry experts and thought leaders during the five-week training, and were issued with certificates of participation. These exceptional trainees were also recruited into the RED Group, and are officially recognize as alumni and prospects for the company.

Applications into the program will open in November, 2019, with final trainees for the second season scheduled to be announced by December.

