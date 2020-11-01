Reno Omokri, Buratai and an unusual hand-to-hand combat

Reno Omokri

Following the event of Tuesday, 20 October 2020, more and more Nigerians have been demanding answers from parties involved. While many Nigerians say they witnessed how men in Nigerian Army uniforms gunned down protesters at Lekki tollgate, the Nigerian Army, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the president are yet to take full responsibility.

Nigerians however, are still asking for answers and some Nigerians have resorted to other means in an attempt to take matters into their own hands. Sunday, 1 October 2020, Nigerians took to Twitter to debate who will win in one-on-one combat between Army Chief, Tukur Yusuf Buratai and Political critic and Author, Reno Omokri.

It all started after Reno sent out his wishes for the new month in tweet. The wish was simple: ‘Dear lord of David and Goliath, grant me a one-on-one combat opportunity with Army Chief Buratai, so I can avenge the killing of your people at Lekki tollgate’

Against all odds, Reno wants to combat the trained officer who he has described as a spineless coward. On Twitter, however, Nigerians are debating who would win the contest. With the many facts pointed out, the odds are not appearing to be in Reno’s favour.

Here are a few reactions:

On the surface, Reno’s wishes ring like comedic banter. But it goes deeper than that. It tells of the innate frustration a lot of Nigerians feel at the moment. The slow, almost mostionless speed of justice for the victims of the Lekki Masacre is pushing people to imagine situations they can actually take matters into their own hands.

While it may appear that Reno is overly charged with this request for combat, his demands, in a more rooted sense, is only calling for accountability from involved parties at the events of Tuesday, 20 October 2020 – Just like Nigerians have been asking since the incident.

