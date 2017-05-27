Replicate the teachings of the Holy Prophet – Osinbajo tells Muslims

Yemi Osinbajo, has implored Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use the period of Ramadan for reflection on national challenges and support the administration to solve problems.

He gave the advice in his message to felicitate with the Muslim community in Nigeria, as Ramadan begins today

He asked Muslims to seek maximum benefits from the Ramadan period by replicating the teachings of the Holy Prophet in all their engagements, both private and public.

Osinbajo also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation in general.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and the month in which the Quran was revealed.