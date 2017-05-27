Ebonyi police confirm arrest of IPOB, MASSOB members

The Nigerian Police in Ebonyi confirmed on Saturday, the arrest of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), in various parts of the state for alleged unlawful sensitisation programme.

The Ebonyi police command’s spokesman, DSP Jude Madu, said on Saturday that the suspects were arrested for unlawfully sensitising the public to stay at home on May 30, in observance of the group anniversary, NAN reports.

“They would be charged to court and the command would ensure that they are duly prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“IPOB and MASSOB are illegal groups and did not get permission from the police to embark on such exercise which threatens the peace and security of the state.

“The command with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Titus Lamorde, has commenced intensive sensitisation of the populace to disregard the sit-at-home directive and go about their lawful businesses,” he said.

“Any person or group found culpable would be arrested and duly prosecuted as the groups’ activities amount to mutiny or fighting a sitting and legally recognised government.

“IPOB and MASSOB are techniques developed by some individuals to gain public interest and recognition as the former is even a breakaway organ of the latter.

“These groups have not provided amenities or other forms of social security for the people they are directing to stay at home; it shows that their intentions are not sincere and must be rejected by all,” he said.

“The command has distributed various call contacts (numbers) to the public to report activities of these groups within this period, especially molestation, if they refuse heeding to the stay-at home order.

“Any gathering of two or more people propagating the IPOB/MASSOB messages or executing related activities should be promptly reported to the police for immediate actions,” he added.