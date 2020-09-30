Reps withdraw Water Resources Bill following public backlash, Nigerians to pay N5 per channel on TSTV | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has withdrawn the National Water Resources Bill (2020) it had already passed, following the widespread backlash that has trailed the legislative decision, as well as its breach of House rules.

Raised as Matter of Privilege, Rep. Benjamin Mzondu (PDP-Benue), cited Order 6, Rule 1(1), 2 and 3, in his argument against the transmission of the Bill to the Senate and its becoming law. Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, further ruled that the bill be withdrawn and brought back to the House on a later date for “proper” consideration,

The proposed law seeks to establish an act that would provide a regulatory framework for Nigeria’s Water Resources sector. It was rejected in previous assemblies but was later reintroduced in the house as an executive bill in July and passed despite controversy.

Buhari requests elevation of eight Justices to Supreme Court

President Muhammadu Buhari sent a request to the Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, for the elevation of eight Appeal Court Justices to the Supreme Court.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, read President Buhari’s request, while reading the request for confirmation of the board of the National Population Commission (NPC) as well as non-career ambassadorial nominees at plenary.

The elevated justices include: “Hon. Justice Lawal Garba (North-west); Hon. Justice Helen Ogunwumiju (South-west); Hon. Justice Addu Aboki (North-west); Hon. Justice I. M. M. Saulawa (North-west); Hon. Justice Adamu Jauro (North-east); Hon. Justice Samuel Oseji (South-south); Hon. Justice Tijjani Abubakar (North-east) and Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim (South-south).”

Nigerians to pay N5 per channel, as TSTV relaunches services

TSTV Africa has concluded plans to relaunch its services on October 1st, with a pay per view model as low as N2.00 and as high as N5.00 for a channel per day.

TSTV’s Managing Director, Bright Echefu, assured Nigerians that the Pay TV has rebuilt its brand to deliver the same value and content earlier promised in 2017, but in advanced technology and model beneficial to all.

Former First bank staff jailed 98 years for stealing nearly N200 million 

An Oyo High Court has jailed a banker for nearly 98 years in prison for stealing close to N200 million from her employers at First bank.

Oreoluwa Adesakin was arraigned on a 14-count charge bordering on stealing, forgery, and fraudulent accounting while she was an employee of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Adesakin was found to have converted to personal use over N49.3 million, and $368,203 belonging to the bank.

NCDC confirms 187 new COVID-19 cases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 1, 2020

“United Arab Emirates has lifted Visa restriction on Nigerians” -FG, Appeal Court nullifies recruitment of 10,000 constables | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Government says the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to resume visa issuance to Nigerians. Aviation Minister, Hadi ...

Michael Isaac September 30, 2020

Fela and Misogyny, Nigeria’s latest healthcare plan, What N50 can buy | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2020

#YNaijaFashion101: Sagoe, Lisa Folawiyo, Ugo Mozie, Fisayo Longe | 101 Most Influential Nigerian Fashion Brands and Personalities

The revolution Nigeria’s fashion industry is currently experiencing cannot be stopped by even a pandemic that has kept us at ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 29, 2020

N2.67bn meant for COVID-19 school feeding money discovered in personal accounts – ICPC | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared that the sum of N2.67 billion paid to ...

Michael Isaac September 28, 2020

Kanye West-possessed Rema, Laycon’s $37,000 loss | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 28, 2020

NLC, TUC suspend nationwide strike; NNPC, PPPRA may be scrapped in new PIB | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have suspended the strike that was scheduled to commence on Monday. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail