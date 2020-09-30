Reps withdraw Water Resources Bill following public backlash, Nigerians to pay N5 per channel on TSTV | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has withdrawn the National Water Resources Bill (2020) it had already passed, following the widespread backlash that has trailed the legislative decision, as well as its breach of House rules.

Raised as Matter of Privilege, Rep. Benjamin Mzondu (PDP-Benue), cited Order 6, Rule 1(1), 2 and 3, in his argument against the transmission of the Bill to the Senate and its becoming law. Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, further ruled that the bill be withdrawn and brought back to the House on a later date for “proper” consideration,

The proposed law seeks to establish an act that would provide a regulatory framework for Nigeria’s Water Resources sector. It was rejected in previous assemblies but was later reintroduced in the house as an executive bill in July and passed despite controversy.

Buhari requests elevation of eight Justices to Supreme Court

President Muhammadu Buhari sent a request to the Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, for the elevation of eight Appeal Court Justices to the Supreme Court.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, read President Buhari’s request, while reading the request for confirmation of the board of the National Population Commission (NPC) as well as non-career ambassadorial nominees at plenary.

The elevated justices include: “Hon. Justice Lawal Garba (North-west); Hon. Justice Helen Ogunwumiju (South-west); Hon. Justice Addu Aboki (North-west); Hon. Justice I. M. M. Saulawa (North-west); Hon. Justice Adamu Jauro (North-east); Hon. Justice Samuel Oseji (South-south); Hon. Justice Tijjani Abubakar (North-east) and Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim (South-south).”

Nigerians to pay N5 per channel, as TSTV relaunches services

TSTV Africa has concluded plans to relaunch its services on October 1st, with a pay per view model as low as N2.00 and as high as N5.00 for a channel per day.

TSTV’s Managing Director, Bright Echefu, assured Nigerians that the Pay TV has rebuilt its brand to deliver the same value and content earlier promised in 2017, but in advanced technology and model beneficial to all.

Former First bank staff jailed 98 years for stealing nearly N200 million

An Oyo High Court has jailed a banker for nearly 98 years in prison for stealing close to N200 million from her employers at First bank.

Oreoluwa Adesakin was arraigned on a 14-count charge bordering on stealing, forgery, and fraudulent accounting while she was an employee of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Adesakin was found to have converted to personal use over N49.3 million, and $368,203 belonging to the bank.

NCDC confirms 187 new COVID-19 cases

187 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-74

Plateau-25

Rivers-25

Gombe-19

FCT-19

Osun-10

Kaduna-5

Borno-3

Ogun-2

Katsina-2

Nasarawa-1

Bayelsa-1

Edo-1 58,647 confirmed

49,937 discharged

1,111 deaths pic.twitter.com/QikQqhary1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 29, 2020