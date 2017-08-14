ResumeOrResign: Protesters shut down Aso Rock gate

The “Resume or Resign” protesters have, in continuation of their demands that Muhammadu Buhari resumes his duties or resigns as President, marched to Aso Rock gate, limiting both entry and exit.

Their demands:

90 days and over is too much for the President to be out of the country, especially for medical reasons.

There are reports that he is alive and well, if he, indeed is well, he should resume.

However, if he can’t continue, he should resign.

What has happened on the 7th day:

VIDEO:Pro-Buhari supporters shut down Aso Rock gate during solidarity rally with Nigeria's ailing @ngrpresident Muhammadu Buhari pic.twitter.com/Gnx0h1Cmpa — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 14, 2017

The implications:

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo or a representative may have to speak to them to give them details of the health conditions of Muhammadu Buhari.

The security agencies may have to use force if the protests turn violent. Just like was employed on the first day, where they claimed hoodlums hijacked the protest.