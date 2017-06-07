Robbers loot 3 banks, kill 4 policemen in Osun

Armed Robbers on Tuesday attacked three commercial banks and killed four policemen in Iwo, Osun State, Punch reports.

The robbers reportedly destroyed the bullet-proof door of one of the banks with a dynamite.

It was learnt that the robbers killed four policemen and left many other injured.

They reportedly robbed First Bank and Skye Bank branches close to Bowen University frequently used by students and staff of the institution.

Some of the Automated Teller Machines on the banks’ premises were reportedly removed by the hoodlums.

A resident said, “The armed robbers killed three policemen and the police also killed one of the robbers.

“I think the banks were aware that they could be attacked because they had been closing by 12noon for the past two months.”

It was gathered that the robbers were forced to leave behind one of their vehicles after the police reinforced.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).