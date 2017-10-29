You are saying rubbish | PDP replies Customs boss

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the claim made by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hammed Ali (retd.) as ‘rubbish’.

What happened:

Ali had claimed that that the change agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari government had been hijacked by the former members of the PDP who are now in APC.

The PDP’s reply:

Spokesperson for the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye on Saturday said the ruling party was trying to transfer the blame of its failure.

He added that members of the alleged cabal were never members of the party.

He said, “He (Ali) is talking rubbish. First and foremost, those he is referring to as PDP members are no longer members of our party. The moment you leave the PDP and join the APC, you lose our party membership.

“The Buhari government used them to win election, to form government and also form the majority in the National Assembly. Tell me, how are they now PDP members? More than three quarter of their so-called governors were members of the PDP.

“Members of the kitchen cabinet were never members of the PDP. You can’t have your cake and eat it. It is not possible. Once you leave the PDP and join the APC, you have become a saint. If these people have become saints within the APC, why is Ali complaining?”