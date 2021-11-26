See 7 interesting places in Abuja for your marketing campaigns

Tourism plays an important role in today’s economy, with tourist centres and attractions serving to open minds to possibilities, the beauty of nature, and the aesthetics of life. It has boosted cultural integration like no time in history, representing visual presentations of lifestyles and culture.

We usually look at the economic value of tour centres in any society and hardly have conversations on the effect tour centres have on cultures and human interaction.

Consequently, these spots have also become interesting venues for brand experiential events.

See tour places in Abuja:

The Jabi Lake is arguably one of the most popular tour places in Abuja. No wonder it has a shopping mall just beside it. Jabi Lake is a water body formed from a man-made earth dam that was initially created to provide water to the residents of Abuja. After the construction of the bigger Lower Usuma Dam, the reservoir became a fishing and tourism attraction. In 2007, an area surrounding the lake was named Jabi Lake Park. Social events are held within the park and the lake provides activities for fun-seekers.

Thought Pyramid Art Centre was established to meet a need for the art to be professionally housed and managed with the needed expertise. The name of the gallery was derived from a ‘thought’ of a symbol that can be identified with the cradle of civilisation which historical can be found in Egypt. And it is in Egypt that you can find the ‘Pyramid’. Hence, the name, Thought Pyramid Art Centre. If you visit a gallery outside of Nigeria, you will attest to the fact that a gallery is where art finds its bearing, and the artist bears his or her muse.

The Abuja centre is Nike Okundaye’s newest of her art centres across Nigeria. Nike’s centres are workshops where Nigerian artists and craftsmen ply their trades. Whether you are a specialist in the arts, an enthusiast of African arts or merely interested in a brief immersion in a new culture, Nike offers the opportunity to see Nigeria with fresh eyes.

The National Children’s Park and Zoo is located in the Asokoro district of Abuja, behind the Presidential Villa. It is reasonably close to Aso Rock. It has various kinds of Animals, a large playground for kids to play around and a lake. It opens every day from 8 AM to 5 PM, except Sunday.

Kulture Kode is an international multidisciplinary arts centre, based in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja). Best known for Art Exhibitions, Art education, Book Readings and special events held at the hub. The Kulture Kode art hub is a unique place for tourism and networking opportunities inspired by art in a serene atmosphere.

Millennium Park is the largest public park in Abuja and is located in the Maitama district of the city. The Millennium Park was inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II on December 4, 2003. It is near the former Presidential Palace close to the nucleus of presidential and administrative buildings of the city. A river crosses the Park in its main rectilinear axis, dividing it into two parts. One side of the Park is dedicated to uncontaminated nature. In a system of terraces at different levels are located Nigeria’s mountain vegetation, savanna, deciduous forest, rainforest and brushwood as well as greenhouses for butterflies and tropical birds. The other side is dedicated to the scientific knowledge of the natural environment. This part of the Park has a very traditional and rigid Italian Style Garden Layout. This Park has become one of the main attractions in Abuja bringing hundreds of people together each day.

Almat Farms

Almat Farms is a leisure and corporate getaway destination that allows you time away from all the bustling noise of city life to relax, refresh and renew yourself. Visit Almat Farms and experience the startling wonder of nature matched with hospitality, cuisines, amazing sport and recreations.