We have seen signs that N’Korea will launch more missiles – South Korea

South Korea on Monday said there are signals that North Korea might launch more missiles, after its largest nuclear test recently.

It said it was talking to the United States about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula.

The U.N. Security Council was set to meet later on Monday to discuss new sanctions against the Asian country.

“We have continued to see signs of possibly more ballistic missile launches. We also forecast North Korea could fire an intercontinental ballistic missile,” Jang Kyoung-soo, acting deputy minister of national defense policy, told a parliament hearing on Monday.

South Korea has also embarked on exercises involving long-range air-to-surface and ballistic missiles after the nuclear test on Sunday.

South Korea will also cooperate with the United States and seek to deploy “strategic assets like aircraft carriers and strategic bombers”, Jang said.