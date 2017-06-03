Senate’s proposed N5 petrol levy a huge joke – NUPENG

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has described the proposed N5 petrol levy by the Senate as a huge joke.

South-West Chairman of NUPENG, Tokunbo Korodo said this in Lagos on Saturday.

He said the proposal showed that the upper chamber was insensitive to the current economic hardships facing Nigerians.

“How can the Senate propose such a bill at this particular period when poor Nigerians can hardly feed themselves?

“The prices of foodstuffs have tripled in the market, while workers’ salary has not been increased,” Korodo told the News Agency of Nigeria

Korodo added, “Just a year ago, the pump price of petrol was increased from N87 to N145 per litre and Nigerians accepted the increment because of the sincerity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Any attempt to adjust the price of petrol under any guise will be resisted by the Organised Labour.”