Cannabis reportedly cures 12-year-old girl of epilepsy

A 12-year-old girl from Tuscon, Arizona in US who suffered from a rare condition causing constant seizures that she was put into a coma, has been cured by cannabis.

Annalise Lujan, suffered a severe seizure and was rushed to hospital where paramedics put her in a medically induced coma to stop any further damage to her brain, NAN reports.

Lujan was afterwards flown to a specialist unit at Phoenix Children’s Hospital where she was diagnosed with febrile infection-related epilepsy syndrome (FIRES), an incredibly rare condition affecting just one in a million children.

The condition was causing Annalise to suffer constant seizures which can prove to be fatal.

Doctors were not able to bring her out of her induced coma until they found a method of controlling the seizures.

Her mother, Maryann Estrada-Lujan, then discovered a cannabis-derived drug, Cannabidiol, which had been successful in previous epilepsy cases.

Cannabidiol, having low levels of THC which is the active ingredient making people ‘high’, was given to her daughter.

Doctors had to rush through its approval with the FDA and DEA as the drug was not yet approved.

After just three treatments the schoolgirl was able to be brought out of her coma, and no longer suffers from the crippling seizures.

Her mother said: “She opened her eyes, and she was scared. She was afraid. She cried. And, I whispered to her that she was very strong, she’s beautiful, and she’s strong, and she needed to keep breathing, and she did.”