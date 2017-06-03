The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

These are the top 10 stories that drove conversations this week.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visits Calabar

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday visited Calabar, capital of Cross River state.

Osinbajo stated that President Muhammadu Buhari personally re-negotiated the funding of the Lagos-Calabar rail project which he commissioned.

He also assured the people of Bakassi and government of Cross River that the Federal Government remains committed to addressing the plight of the displaced in Bakassi.

2. Donald Trump pulls out of Paris climate accord

US President Donald Trump officially announced that he would begin process to withdraw United States from the Paris climate treaty.

In his speech, Trump says he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris.

His decision was met with lots of criticisms including an attack by former President Barack Obama.

Obama accused Donald Trump of “rejecting the future”.

3. Kathy Griffin ‘beheads’ Donald Trump

Controversial comedian Kathy Griffin released a photo of herself raising Donald Trump’s head in a photoshoot with Tyler Shields.

Griffin later apologized stating that ‘I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong’ after receiving a backlash.

In reaction to the picture, Trump said Griffin should be ashamed of herself.

He also tweeted stating that his 11-year-old son was ‘having a hard time’ with the gory photo.

4. Toyin Aimakhu’s shocking revelation

Nigerian actress, Toyin Aimakhu in an interview revealed that she was involved in heavy smoking and hard drugs after her marriage crashed.

She said, “I was focusing on things that don’t really matter. And I always choose people before me. I did not love myself enough.

“I was losing things that didn’t work for me because I was involved with hard drugs, smoking, codeine.”

5. Nnamdi Kanu becomes ‘healer’

A Facebook user claimed that an IPOB supporter got a handshake from the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Nnamdi Kanu and was healed of his stomach pains.

The story posted by a Facebook user, Engr. Valentine Zimuzo Odogwu, claims Kanu has healing powers, aside from being a Biafra freedom fighter. The IPOB supporter also said Kanu has become a prophet.

6. Kate Henshaw vs Femi Fani-Kayode

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw lambasted Femi Fani-Kayode for wrongly attributing an article about Biafra to her and subsequently attacking her in a rejoinder.

FFK had mistaken the article ‘Biafra Without Our Consent’ to be written by Kate Henshaw when the real author is Ken Henshaw.

In response, he wrote a rejoinder titled: ‘Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra and Kate Henshaw’s false premise’.

7. Donald Duke wants to become President

A former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, said he has interest in becoming Nigeria’s president if the opportunity comes.

Duke said this at a programme in Lagos, “The Nigeria Symposium for Emerging Leaders.”

He added that it was because of his interest in the presidency that he decided not to contest for a legislative position.

8. Dammy Krane arrested for grand theft and credit card forgery

Pop artiste, Dammy Krane was arrested in the United States for charges including grand theft, credit card forgery with the the intent to defraud and identity theft.

He was reportedly arrested alongside another Nigerian, Chukwuebuka Ilochonwu.

After news of his arrest filtered in, the singer posted some vague tweets which did not deny or confirm his arrest.

The Private jets company, TapJets, where he had tried to use the stolen cards have vowed to prosecute him to the fullest extent.

9. Constituents want Dino Melaye recalled from Senate

Hundred of constituents from Kogi West Senatorial district on Friday marched to INEC’s headquarters in Lokoja demanding the recall of Senator Dino Melaye, who represents them at the National Assembly.

10. IPOB, MASSOB sit-at-home order

Biafra pro-agitators on May 30 held the sit-at-home protest in honour of those who have lost their lives in the struggle.