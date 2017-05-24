Settle Blackface publicly to stop attacks, Zakky tells 2face

Singer Zakky Azzay has advised 2face Idibia to settle disgruntled former bandmate, Faze financially.

Blackface had repeatedly alleged that the music icon stole some of his songs.

He also accused 2face of sabotaging his career, stating that he was a lazy musician.

2face recently warned Blackface to apologise or face trial in court.

In an interview with Hip TV, Zakky urged 2face to settle the rift amicably.

He also advised him to make it public to avoid further attacks and accusations in the past.

“If I am 2face and I am to handle the situation. You definitely will not compare 2face and Blackface. 2face is far more successful than Blackface.

“If it means settling him in a way that will be made public so anytime that he starts anything, everybody blames him. 2face is very successful but Blackface is still down there. 2face does not even have time but Blackface has time to be talking.

“If I am 2face, what I will do is to I will call Blackface in front of other people as witnesses, let him table his grievance let us settle one another.

“After that discussion, I will look for something and settle him with it.”