No court can prolong your tenure | Falana tells Fayose

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said the bid by Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose was anomalous.

The governor on Monday had said he would contest in 2018 to complete his aborted first tenure.

The Supreme Court in 2014 had nullified his impeachment in 2006 just seven months to the end of his term.

Falana said the governor’s bid to seek re-election would amount to tenure elongated which no court could grant.

He said, “Tenure extension by a governor under any disguise is anomalous. No court can prolong the tenure of a sitting governor buying the two terms prescribed by the Constitution.

“In the case of Gov Rasheed Ladoja v INEC the appellant wanted an extension of his term of office to allow him to spend extra 11 months while he was fighting his impeachment from outside.

“Although the Supreme Court had set aside his impeachment it was held that the relief was illegal and unconstitutional.

“Similarly, the governors who were re-elected after their initial election was annulled, the Supreme Court made it abundantly clear that tenure extension was unknown to the Constitution. In view of the settled position of the law on the matter, Governor Ayo Fayose cannot be granted by any court in Nigeria.”